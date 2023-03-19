Gov Abiodun loses LGA to PDP

The incumbent Governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dapo Abiodun has lost his Local Government Area in Ikenne to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ladi Adebutu.

Adebutu who also hails from Governor Abiodun’s LGA polled 12,472 votes to defeat the governor who scored 9,133 votes.

Also at PU 14, Egunrege in Ikenne township where Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo voted, Adebutu emerged victorious.

PDP scored 42, APC had 21 votes, while ADC had one vote.

Recall at the governor’s polling unit, Abiodun scored highest with 147 votes ahead of Adebutu who garnered 142 votes.