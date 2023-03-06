Gombe records 377 motorbike crashes in 1 year – FRSC

Motorcycle (Okada) riders protest

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Gombe State says it has recorded 377 motorcycle accidents between January and December 2022.

FRSC Sector Commander, Mr. Felix Theman, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria at the Corps Headquarters, Lafiyawo community in Akko Local Government Area of the state.

He said statistics of the Corps showed that the recorded 377 road crashes involved underage riding of motorcycles and tricycles, particularly in the Gombe metropolis.

According to Theman, the underage riding of motorbikes is illegal, adding, “we have taken measures to tackle that challenge.”

The Sector Commander said that personnel of the Corps had stepped up enforcement to tackle underage motorcycle riding and ensure safety on the road.

“We have instances where very young boys that are not up to the legal age of age 18, parents allowing them to ride recklessly on the road causing unnecessary crashes, particularly within the township.

“We increased our response to road traffic offenses by enforcing mobile courts sitting in collaboration with the state judiciary.

“Through the sitting, we made a high number of arrests particularly during Operation Zero between December 2022 and January 2023 to serve as a deterrent.

“For underage, we have embarked on sensitisation targeting parents and those groups of people to tell them the danger of having children riding motorcycles and tricycles.”

The man said that arrests were being made to tackle the spate of underage motorbike riding in the state.

He, therefore, warned parents and guardians to monitor their wards against committing such road traffic offenses which could lead to crashes.

NAN