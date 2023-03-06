Girl, 16, arrested for murder in Ondo

.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Police detectives in Ondo police command, have arrested a 16-year-old girl, Opeyemi Adudu over the death of a 52-year-old woman, Medinat Aliu, in Akure, the state capital.

Vanguard gathered that the girl, reportedly pushed the victim to death, following an argument at their residence located at No 107, Isolo road in Akure South local government area of Ondo state.

The teenage girl and the deceased were co-tenants.

An eyewitness told newsmen that ” on a fateful day, the suspect who lives in a ‘face me I face you’ apartment, went to the open air bathroom to have her bath, and after she was done, she went to get water from a nearby well.

“While fetching water from the well, water from her wet body was said to be dripping into the well, which made the deceased caution her to cover her hair as she was fetching from a public well.

” When the deceased tried to ensure that the girl moved away from the well, she pushed the woman away.

“The woman reportedly hit her head on the floor and died instantly.

Vanguard gathered that the unfortunate incident caused a commotion, as other tenants in the house took to their heels to avoid police matters.

The residents in nearby houses fled their houses for fear of the unknown.

Some elderly persons who could not abandon their houses later informed the police who came to effect the arrest of the suspect.

The police later deposited the corpse of the woman at the state hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, reports had it that the deceased had since been buried according to Islamic rights

Contacted, the state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the death of the woman.

Odunlami said that the suspect, has been arrested and the matter is still under investigation.