Ghanaian TikTok sensation Ahuofe is dead

The Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Ahuofe Abrantie, popularly known as Tupac, has died.

Ahoufe died in his Kumasi apartment on Thursday after doing a 16-hour live video.

Yen News reported that the details of his death are not known but the news have hit the social media.

Confirming his death, popular Kumasi-rapper, Jay Bhad of Asakaa Boys fame shared a video of Ahuofe, with a cryptic caption reading, “Life too short, rest well Ahuofe, you gone (sic) be miss 4ever.”

Yen also confirmed the death of the TikTok sensation with his video and a caption that read, “Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Ahuofe reportedly dead.”

Ahuofe burst onto the stage as a TikToker some months ago and got many loving him.

He always dressed like a ‘gangster’ and amassed an impressive 3.9 million followers and over 39.8 million viewers on his TikTok’s 217 videos.

His videos mimic the personality of the late American rapper, Tupac Amaru Shakur.