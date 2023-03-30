Ghanaian TikTok sensation Ahuofe is dead

The Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Ahuofe Abrantie, popularly known as Tupac, has died.
Ahoufe died in his Kumasi apartment on Thursday after doing a 16-hour live video.
Yen News reported that the details of his death are not known but the news have hit the social media.
Confirming his death, popular Kumasi-rapper, Jay Bhad of Asakaa Boys fame shared a video of Ahuofe, with a cryptic caption reading, “Life too short, rest well Ahuofe, you gone (sic) be miss 4ever.”
Yen also confirmed the death of the TikTok sensation with his video and a caption that read, “Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Ahuofe reportedly dead.”
Ahuofe burst onto the stage as a TikToker some months ago and got many loving him.
He always dressed like a ‘gangster’ and amassed an impressive 3.9 million followers and over 39.8 million viewers on his TikTok’s 217 videos.
His videos mimic the personality of the late American rapper, Tupac Amaru Shakur.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.