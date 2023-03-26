Gbajabiamila mourns Oladipo Diya

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed sadness over the passing of Chief Oladipo Diya.

Diya, who served as the Chief of General Staff under the military government of General Sani Abacha, passed away at the weekend at the age of 79.

Gbajabiamila recalled Diya’s commitment and service to Nigeria during his term in office as CGS and in other capacities.

The Speaker prayed for the repose of the soul of the late General Diya and prayed God to give his family, the people and government of Ogun state the fortitude to bear the loss.