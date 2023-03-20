Funke Akindele deletes some politics-related posts from Instagram page

By Ayo Onikoyi

The deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, Funke Akindele, has deleted some posts relating to politics and the PDP from her Instagram page.

Checks by our correspondent on Monday showed that the posts visible on her page of 15.7 million followers were mainly that of her movie promotion and other personal posts.

Akindele and her principal, Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, were defeated by the incumbent governor and All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Saturday’s election.