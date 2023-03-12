Fulham vs Arsenal: Odegaard, Tierney doubtful ahead of clash

Mikel Arteta could have more woes to worry about as Kieran Tierney and Martin Odegaard are doubtful for the clash at Craven Cottage after being struck with illness.

Recall Arteta will be without the services of Gabriel Jesus, Leonardo Trossard and Eddie Nkietah who are out injured

The Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor reports that ‘late decisions’ have to be made over both Odegaard and Tierney, who could be ruled out again through illness after they too missed out on the squad to play Sporting:

If ruled out, Oleksandr Zinchenko would keep his place at left-back, while Fabio Vieira will slot in to marshal the roaming role of Odegaard in midfield.

Arsenal will travel to London on Sunday to take on 9th placed Fulham as they look to restore their five-point lead over Manchester City who defeated Crystal Palace on Saturday.