Ftarget renews hope with ‘New Level’

Budding act, Ugwoke Kingsley Chukwujekwu professionally known as Ftarget has said that his new single ‘New Level’ is a song to inspire and renew hope for his fans around the world.



The young Afrobeat/Dancehall singer, performer and songwriter who hails from Enugu is an embodiment of talent, originality and hard work.

‘New Level’ set his presence in the ever-evolving Afrobeat sound. With inspiration from Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, 2face Idibia, Burna Boy and other great stars around the world, his new single ushers in a new wave of Afro-pop and Afro-vibe with energetic performance.

According to the singer who operates as an indie artiste., the new single gives hope to everyone struggling and facing hardship. “New Level addresses a situation in which someone took similar steps with you and had a win in the end,” Ftarget said.

His promising career kicked off when he got a call from Motunrayo Anikulapo Kuti, the daughter of Afrobeat pioneer legend Fela Kuti to perform on Felabration Day in 2017.



He began to grow in style, fashion, and vocal depth, earning him nods from legendary music maestros- John Jerry and Joe Perry. Describing the thematic scope of his artistry, Ftarget affirms: “I am a ‘reality’ singer. I base most of my music on the hardships and sufferings of the people, especially life experiences in the ghetto.”