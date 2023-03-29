Former student activist seeks Osun PDP chairmanship post

PDP and its colour flags

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A former student activist, Funmiso Babarinde has expressed intention to vie for the Osun state chairmanship position.

The party is presently controlled by a Caretaker Committee led by Dr Akindele Adekunle and it is due to hold its congress in this year with several chieftains showing intent.

in his intent letter addressed to the Caretaker Chairman dated March 29, the PDP chieftain said his experience in private and public service as a civil servant and a political office holder, “together with his understanding of the political terrain in and outside Osun state” makes him eligible for the position.

He added that his aspiration stemmed from his commitment to the PDP project and passion to support the current PDP administration – to be a nexus between the government, the party and the good people of Osun state.

The letter reads: “My wealth of experience in private and public service as a civil servant and a political office holder, together with my understanding of the political terrain in and outside Osun state, especially as a foundation member of Osun PDP, attest to my eligibility and informed my strong belief that by the grace of God and the support of distinguished stakeholders and members of our great Party, make a difference and contribute reasonably to the overall growth of the PDP in Osun State and beyond.

“I acknowledge and commend your frantic efforts so far. We would not be where we are today if not for your transformational leadership which is also my view of leadership and style.

“In keeping with the stated view, my aspiration stemmed from my decades of commitment to the PDP project and my passion to support the current PDP administration – to be a nexus between the government, the party and the good people of Osun state.

“In closing, I wish to add that I will abide by all rules and necessary actions. guiding my aspiration and that I am prepared to work with our highly regarded leaders to have a hitch-free congress for our party in Osun state.

“I, therefore, look forward to your kind consideration and support for me to achieve my set goals and objectives as a step forward in this journey to serve my people in the capacity of the next Osun State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party”.