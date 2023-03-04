Former Delta SSG, Macaulay resigns from PDP 

PDP and its colour flags

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FORMER Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG, Chief Ovuozourie Macaulay, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Macaulay’s resignation letter dated 3rd March was addressed to the chairman of PDP ward 5, Owheologbo in Isoko North Local Government Area of the

State.

He said; “I wish to humbly tender my letter of resignation from the membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ward 5, Owhelogbo, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State with immediate effect.

“The decision to resign my membership of the PDP is based on the overt exhibition of impunity, blackmail, falsehood, and disregard for party rules by the leadership.

“Over the years, I painfully endured the arrogance and misdemeanour of the party leadership and actually appealed for a change to no avail.

“Thus am left with no choice but to bow out of the party. “