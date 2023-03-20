Folarin congratulates Makinde on gov’ship victory

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The All Progressives Congress gubernatorial candidate, Teslim Folarin, has congratulated the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on his victory at Saturday’s governorship poll in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by Teslim Folarin on Monday and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

Folarin praised the electorate for their support for all APC candidates in March 18 elections.

He equally offered his solemn gratitude to leaders and members of his party, the coalition parties, candidates of other political parties that worked for him, volunteers, the press as well as individuals that contributed to the Itesiwaju Ipinle Oyo 2023 project.

Folarin said: “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Oyo State electorates for their support for all APC candidates on March 18th elections. May God Bless you all.”

“To whom much is given, much is expected. It is on this note that I am offering my solemn gratitude to leaders and members of our great party – APC; the coalition parties, candidates of other political parties that worked for us, volunteers, the press as well as individuals that contributed to the Itesiwaju Ipinle Oyo 2023 project,” he said.

Folarin, then, urged his teeming party members and support groups to remain calm as his legal team studies the results of the just concluded governorship and house of assembly elections held on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

“In conclusion, in line with the official pronouncement of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), I hereby congratulate Engr. Seyi Makinde,” he ended.