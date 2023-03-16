Flutterwave secures 2 additional licenses in Rwanda

Flutterwave has announced that it has received its Electronic Money Issuer and Remittance Licenses from the National Bank of Rwanda. This will help the company expand its operations in East Africa.

In a statement yesterday, the company said with these new licenses, in addition to being a Payment Service Provider, Flutterwave can offer money deposit and withdrawal, electronic funds transfer, as well as inbound and outbound remittance services to the 13.46 million people living and working in Rwanda.

Commenting on this development, Olugbenga Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, said, “From our first transaction to over 400 million now, we’ve remained committed to our vision of connecting all parts of Africa through payments and connecting Africa to the world. As a country well known for fostering innovation and promoting the use of digital technology, Rwanda has always been important to our expansion plans in East Africa.’’

Commenting also, Leah Uwiroheye, Flutterwave’s East Africa Regional Lead, Regulatory and Government Affairs, said, ”This is a great achievement for the company. As Rwanda continues executing important reforms to enhance the ease of doing business and implementing its Fintech Strategy 2022-2027, Flutterwave keeps contributing towards achieving a cashless economy by innovating and employing digital technology to support businesses and stimulate the economic growth of countries where we operate.’’