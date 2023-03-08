Fix technical, logistics challenges before Saturday’s elections, CSOs tell INEC 

Coalition of civil society groups under the auspices of West African Civil Society Forum (WACSOF) have urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to solve technical and logistics problems ahead of Governorship and House of Assembly elections slated for Saturday.

The group noted that while Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine is a welcome development, it demands great capacities from electoral officers to operate it.

They urged the electoral body to ensure logistical problems were addressed, as late arrivals of officers and materials to polling units poses threat to a free, fair and credible poll.

Speaking during a briefing in Abuja, WACSOF President, Dr. Sanwo Olatunji-David, said: “INEC still has a few days to address foreseeable technical glitch before the elections. We will advise INEC to finetune and expand data capacity and other technical requirements relating to results upload to INEC portal.

“We appeal to INEC to put all in place to make the election a success. Like we observed, one major challenge was as good as BVAS, if you don’t know how to use technology, you will fail. We hope they overcome that.

“The second was logistics. Elections were supposed to start at 8. am or 8.30 am, but for most polling units, elections did not start till 12 noon or 1 pm. That’s four hours, and when you this to the day, you have moved into the night. So, we expect INEC to ensure they finetune their logistics such that election must start at 8:30 am.”