Fireboy teases new single

Award-winning Afrobeats superstar, Fireboy has teased of what could be his first single in 2023.

Fireboy took to his Twitter account on Monday to share a teaser for a potential new release.

The singer posted a video where he was seen singing along to a song that blends Afropop and electronic dance music elements.

Fans amid anticipation for the song expressed their excitement at the snippet dropped by the singer.

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2020 with his critically acclaimed debut album ‘Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps,’ Fireboy has become one of Afrobeats’ finest acts.

He found international fame with his hit single ‘Peru’ which got an Ed Sheeran remix and which entered the Billboard Hot 100 while also getting an RIAA platinum plaque. He also became the first African artist to perform on the mainstage of the BET Awards and the Wembley stadium when he performed alongside Ed Sheeran.

Fireboy would be hoping to kick off 2023 on a high after his album ‘Playboy’ failed to hit the heights of his earlier two albums.