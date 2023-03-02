Fire razes 80 shops in Kano

Kano map

KANO—The Kano State Fire Service has said a fire has razed 80 shops at the Kasuwar Kurmi Market in Kano Municipal.

A statement, yesterday, in Kano by the service spokesman, Saminu Abdullahi, said the fire started about 5.23 a.m.

Abdullahi said the service received a distress call from one Aliyu Alkasim that there was an outbreak of fire at the market.

The market is famous for trading in perfumes, ginger and leather.

The spokesman said six permanent and 74 open shops were completely razed by the fire.

Abdullahi, however, confirmed that no life was lost and no one was injured. He said the cause of the fire was being investigated and advised shop owners to switch off and disconnect all electrical appliances and avoid careless use of naked fire, especially within the market premises.