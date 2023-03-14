Fire razes 3 ATMs in Kano

File image.

Three Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) of Zenith Bank at Tafawa Balewa road in Nasarawa Local Government area of Kano State were, on Tuesday, razed by fire.

The incident was confirmed by the State Fire Service in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, on Tuesday in Kano.

Abdullahi said that the fire service received a distress call at about 12:06 p.m. from one Ghali Muhammad that there was fire outbreak at the ATM points.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent some of our personnel and fire fighting vehicles to the scene of the incident at about 12:11 p.m, to quench the fire so as not to affect other ATMs,” he said.

Abdullahi further stated that three ATMs were completely razed by the inferno, while the other three were slightly burnt.

He attributed the incident to electric spark from the ATM machines. (NAN)