Fire guts Kano Singer commodity market

A fire outbreak that began at the midnight, on Monday, has razed shops at a popular commodity market, Singer Market, in Kano State.

The fire, according to eyewitnesses, couldn’t be controlled until around 8 am.

Firefighters alongside marketers worked to bring the situation under control and quench the fire from spreading to other places.

One of the marketers, Abubakar Aminu, whose shop was burnt, said he received a call from gatemen around 1:15 am, but when he arrived at the market around 2:00 am, his shop was ablaze and he could not slavage any goods.

According to him, the fire spread to three more plazas housing over 100 shops stored with goods worth millions of naira.

“Honestly we have lost a lot. My neighbour whose shop was also burnt to ashes stocked three trailers of goods yesterday night. They are all gone now,” he said.

Basiru Dauda Kunya, who is at the scene of the incident, also said, “The house is called Gidan Sojoji and has about 10 shops in front and warehouses inside. The fire also spread to Savanah House and then to Bello Dandago road,”

Singer is located along Ibrahim Taiwo road in Kano and is the largest foodstuff market in the state.

This is the third fire outbreak within two months in major markets in the state.