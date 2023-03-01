Fire destroys 80 shops in Kano market

This handout video grab taken and released by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry on December 9, 2022 shows Russia emergency services battling a massive blaze the size of a football pitch which broke out overnight at the Mega Khimki shopping and entertainment centre in Moscow’s northern suburb of Khimki. – Russian media later reported that one person had been killed in the fire. Russian news agencies quoted sources in emergency services as saying that “arson” was suspected but state news agencies later quoted sources as saying that safety violations were more likely the cause. (Photo by HANDOUT / RUSSIAN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS MINISTRY / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / RUSSIAN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS MINISTRY” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / RUSSIAN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS MINISTRY” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A fire accident that occurred in Kurni Market in Kano, has destroyed a total of 80 shops.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday.

Abdullahi said the service received an emergency call at about 5:23 am from one Aliyu Alkasim over the outbreak of the fire disaster.

”Today, Wednesday March 1, 2023, our control room received an emergency call at about 05:23 am from one Aliyu Alkasim. He reported an outbreak of fire at Kurmi Market, Kano Municipal Area”

He said immediately after receiving the report, the service mobilized its men to the scene.

”We turned out our men from various fire stations within the metropolitan area. On their arrival at the scene of the incident at about 05:27 am, the area affected by the fire was about 160 X 100 feet.”

He said with good effort of their men, the service was able to successfully save several shops within the market area and no injury was recorded and no life was lost.

He said the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

He urged the general public to always switch off all electrical appliances and disconnect from the source when not in use and avoid careless use of naked fire throughout the market premises.”