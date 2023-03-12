Federal Character restrategises for growth

Barely after marking its third year of existence, federalcharacter an online newspaper has moved to its permanent office in the highbrow Towson, Maryland in the United States.

The office is a well-equipped property designed to further the newspaper’s reengineering, improvement on content, with better dedication to investigative reporting for growth and good governance.

The platform, federalcharacter, founded by a Nigerian journalist, Etcetera Ejikeme, provides timely news on politics, sports, entertainment and a potpourri other issues of global importance.

The international online newspaper focuses on news and analysis and has become a news hub for many Nigerians in the Diaspora as it continues to feed them with news especially from Nigeria and other parts of the world.

According to a statement by the Human Resources and Marketing Manager, Oluwuni Adebiyi, with the current development, the newspaper is better positioned to serve its readers around the world with timely, impactful reports and ready to deploy some recently hired competent hands who would make the site more attractive to the readers.

“We engaged young and passionate journalists and ICT experts to function effectively in the area of investigative journalism because of its transforming powers and impact on good governance.

“We are expanding in content and giving it a global outlook with the view to satisfy the needs of our readers in all parts of the world. Since the world is a global village, we shall make maximum utillisation of ICT, in gathering and disseminating news, and in particular make our website more reader friendly.”