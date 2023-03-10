FCT monarch dies after brief illness

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has confirmed the death of the 10th Etsu of Yaba in the Abaji Area Council, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu.

The Secretary of the FCT Area Councils Services Secretariat, Ibrahim Dantsoho, who Confirmed the report, said the monarch passed away, on Thursday night, 9th March 2023, after a brief illness.

Earlier reports had however said that the monarch had slumped and died in his palace, on his way to Magrib prayers, on Thursday.

Aides of the late Etsu of Yaba Chiefdom had rushed him to the Abaji General Hospital where he was confirmed dead by medical professionals.

Alhaji Adamu’s death follows the passing of another monarch, the Etsu of Kwali Chiefdom, Sha’aban Nizaz, who died at a private hospital in Abuja, on the 29th of December, 2022.

Burial rites and Jana’iza prayers have since been conducted at 10 am on Friday morning at the Etsu’s palace in Yaba.