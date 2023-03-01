Fayose congratulates Tinubu, tells Atiku ‘there will always be another day’

Ayodele Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has congratulated President-Elect, Bola Tinubu on his victory at the just concluded presidential polls.

Tinubu was on Wednesday morning declared winner of the presidential poll by the Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC). He is scheduled to received his Certificate of Return along with his running mate, Kashim Shettima later today.

Reacting to Tinubu’s victory via a tweet on his Twitter handle on Wednesday morning, Fayose congratulated Tinubu while urging the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to ‘try again next time.’

Fayose also demanded resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu for ‘failing to move the party forward.’

I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his election as the next President of Nigeria. As the presidential election comes to an end, I urge other contestants, especially Atiku Abubakar to accept the outcome in the overall interest of our country. There will always be another day. March 1, 2023