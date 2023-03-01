Farmers rejoice over Tinubu’s victory

….express confidence on Tinubu to boost food security

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

FARMERS under the auspices of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Wednesday, rejoiced over victory of Bola Tinubu as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the early hours of Wednesday, as winner of the 2023 presidential election of February 25.

AFAN in a statement signed by its National President, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, described victory of Tinubu as “the beginning of new epoch in the history of Nigeria.”

According to AFAN, it has hope that with Tinubu as Nigeria’s president-elect there is no cause for alarm, because he will replicate what he achieved while he was Governor of Lagos State for eight years across Nigeria, and will appoint people on merit to assist him.

The statement reads in part, “The election of APC’s BOLA AHMED TINUBU marks the beginning of new epoch in the history of Nigeria as he represents ‘renewed hope’ for the prosperity of a richly endowed nation yearning for an astute administrator who has shown great aptitude in harnessing the capacity of capable lieutenants to turn around the fortunes of Lagos State.

“He demonstrated this aptitude in Lagos State by appointing people on merit to assist him and we are confident that he will replicate similar feats in giving meritorious service to Nigeria.

All farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, looks forward to work lock-step with him to bring about Food Security in Nigeria.

“We pledged our support to his candidature at the Townhall meeting with farmers in Minna upon reflecting on his manifesto on Agriculture.

“We join other Nigerians in congratulating him and wishing him Allah’s guidance,good health and every success in renewing Nigeria’s hope at Nation building.”

However, the apex farmers’ body in the country tasked the president-elect to fully implement the manifesto he presented to Nigerians, particularly on agriculture towards achieving self-sufficiency in food production, consumption and exports.

“I look forward to and sincerely encourage the President-elect to lead the country by appointing people, even if need be across party lines, on merit to be able to implement his manifesto especially around Agriculture in order to make Nigeria food sufficient and thereby attain food security as well as the 17 SDGs to make Nigeria work again.

“There is a lot of work to do to make Nigeria work by uniting all our people through minimizing inequity and assuring inclusivity.

“ASIWAJU has demonstrated these traits in his sojourn in Lagos to make me confident that he will do the same in the overall nation.

“I wish him, Nigeria and all Nigerians well”, the statement added.