Ex-NNPP Reps candidate exits party, blasts INEC over poor outing

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A former house of representatives hopeful Abubakar Aliyu Tukuran Gwandu has chided the Independent National electoral commission INEC under professor Yakub over what he described as a very poor outing during the just concluded presidential, Senate and house of representatives elections.

According to him, INEC has appeared so deceptive and has reneged on its earlier pledge to effectively use the BVAS to deliver free, fair and credible elections in the country but Nigerians woke up to meet a surprise of conventional voting system where politicians stuff ballot papers in the box without the use the new technology of BVAS “I am yet to recover from the shock of four years of useless preparations only to give very poor polls across the board, we have received reports of ballot stuffing after some party agents were taken to an unknown destination only to be released after ballot boxes were filled up in fact the election was nothing short of the normal one we all know in the country.

Tukuran Gwandu who announced his exit from the New Nigerian peoples party NNPP to rejoin his former party the All progressives congress APC said that he alongside 12 NNPP local government party chairmen, wards and the women leader of the party resolved to defect to APC in Kebbi state.

He explained that their decision to join the ruling party include the absence of a governorship candidate and the failure of their presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who won only in Kano state saying staying in a party without a governorship candidate made no sense “let me inform you that I Abubakar Aliyu Dangaladima and 12 excos from the NNPP Kebbi state have defected to the ruling APC to work for the governorship candidate of the party Dr Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu.

Reacting to the claim of the Kebbi state chairman of NNPP who denied the defection, he said he has in his possession signed documents that the 12 chairmen of the party signed to that effect, so he is on his own and cannot speak for those who obliged to defect with him.