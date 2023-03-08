Ex-Imo Deputy governor’s house under attack- PDP raises alarm

By Chinonso Alozie

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo state, has raised an alarm that the Owerri residence of the former deputy governor of Imo state, Gerald Irona, was allegedly surrounded by suspected members of the Ebubeagu Security outfit.

The PDP made this known to newsmen through the State Publicity Secretary, Collins Opurozor, in Owerri, at about 09:30 am on Tuesday during which the attack was said to have been carried out.

They alleged that the armed young men wanted to abduct the former deputy governor.

However, the main opposition party said it was not happy that despite several calls to President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies to intervene in Imo, nothing has been done to mitigate the alleged attacks on the opposition members in the state.

According to the party, “The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State alerts Nigerians to the ongoing armed invasion of the Owerri residence of the former Deputy Governor of the State, Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona, by Ebubeagu Militia Force directly under the command of Senator Hope Uzodinma.

“For over an hour today, March 8, 2023, the residence of the Rt. Hon. Irona has been under the occupation of a full squad of the ferocious, murderous, and bloodthirsty operatives of Ebubeagu Militia, who have continued to terrorize everyone presents in search of the former Deputy Governor to murder.

“Our Party notes that the APC-led administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma in the State has been consistent and strong in its quest to eliminate all opposition leaders, to pave the way for its oppressive reign of bloodshed and treasury looting to continue apace.”

The party said: “Our Party finds it deeply troubling that despite our calls on President Mohammadu Buhari to step into this matter and tame the brigandage by the government of Senator Uzodimma nothing has so far been done.

“Further, Imo PDP condemns the silence of the security agencies in the face of this unabashed abuse of state power and sponsored attack against citizens of the Imo State by a power-drunk tyrant.”

“Given that, our Party reiterates its longstanding demand for the disbandment of the Ebubeagu Militia Force, which has made the lives of Imo people a misery. Inspector General of Police the Director General of the State Security Service, and the Chief of Army Staff, deploy the heads of their agencies in Imo State, to re-establish the faith of Imo people in the security agencies,” PDP said.