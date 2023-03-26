Ex-CGS, Oladipo Diya’s death, great loss to Nigeria, says Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sadness over the passage of former Chief of General Staff, Lt.-General Oladipo Diya, (retd).

Sanwo-Olu, described the death of Diya, a former Chief of Defence Staff and ex-Military Governor of Ogun State, as a great loss to the country.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the late Diya, as a gallant soldier and elder statesman, who served the country meritoriously as a military officer, Governor of Ogun State and Chief of General Staff.

Sanwo-Olu, also commiserated with Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and the entire people of the State, especially indigenes of Odogbolu, on the demise of their illustrious son.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, the Nigerian Army and associates of the late Lt.-General Oladipo Diya, over the death of the former Chief of General Staff and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council.

“I also commiserate with my brother, Governor Dapo Abiodun, the people of Odogbolu town and Ogun State over the death of their former governor and illustrious son. I pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“The death of Lt.-General Oladipo Diya is a colossal loss to the country. He made lots of positive impact and contribution during his lifetime to the growth and development of Nigeria, especially in the Nigeria Army.

“He fought, along with several other patriots tirelessly for a united Nigeria during his days in the Nigerian Army, especially during the Civil War. He also held positions in the Armed Forces and rose to the position of the Chief of General Staff, (de facto Vice President of Nigeria) under the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

“I pray that God will grant him eternal rest and give his immediate family, friends, associates and the people of Ogun State, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”