Ericsson tops ranks in ABI Research sustainability assessment

By Prince Osuagwu

Ericsson has been named the overall sustainability leader in a study conducted by ABI Research that evaluated the capabilities of telecom vendors to reduce energy use and waste across the industry.

ABI ranked more than 80 telco vendors and suppliers based on the two key areas of implementation and impact. The assessment provided a matrix view of the ecosystem of companies that can best support service providers in their drive toward improved sustainability.

Ericsson led the assessment overall for implementation – ranking highest for sustainable networks and business, and number one in the main RAN (radio access network) categories, including Massive MIMO, 5G RAN, AI-driven software, and antenna solutions, according to ABI’s “Sustainability Assessment: Telco Technology Suppliers” research report.

In terms of impact, Ericsson also topped the list among vendors for its Net Zero emission targets. The company is determined to halve its value-chain emissions by 2030 and reach Net Zero by 2040. Ericsson has also committed to become Net Zero in its own activities by 2030.

Kim Arrington Johnson, principal analyst at ABI Research says: “In the sustainability assessment, Ericsson received strong scores for innovation and sustainable impact, due to the close co-design of Ericsson Silicon with hardware and software playing a crucial role in creating high-performing, lightweight, and energy-efficient products. Ericsson designs and builds RAN hardware equipment with sustainability in mind.”

Head of Technology and Strategy, Ericsson Networks, Freddie Södergren, says: “We started our sustainability journey at Ericsson many years ago with a strong focus on supporting our customers. We have been closely working with them in recent years to achieve their energy and sustainability targets. Energy performance and achieving Net Zero targets are key pillars of Ericsson’s overall company and technology strategies.”

Assessment methodology

ABI says Vendors and suppliers were scored in each equipment category against a set of impact and implementation criteria weighted in terms of their importance, ability to reduce carbon emissions and waste, and the levels at which the equipment has been implemented across the industry. (See below an example of the scoring method used).

The final stage took each company’s aggregated overall score and grouped the companies into relevant market segments (traditional vendors, non-traditional vendors, software vendors, and chipset and component vendors). Ericsson ranked number one in this overall score.

ABI Research says in its report that focuses on network energy performance and product energy management is critical to Ericsson’s sustainability efforts. The analyst firm highlights as a “product impact example” the triple-band, tri-sector Radio 6646. This Ericsson radio cuts energy use by 40 percent compared to triple-band single-sector radios and is 60 percent lighter (less aluminium used in the product).

ABI Research also assessed Ericsson’s other sustainability efforts such as its Global Product Take-Back Program, as well as Ericsson’s initiative with its strategic suppliers to set their own 1.5°C aligned climate targets.