Ereyitomi reelected to Reps for 2nd term

The Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Partly, PDP and current member representing Warri Federal Constituency Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has been reelected as the Member to continue representing Warri Federal Constituency in the next 10th National Assembly.

Ereyitomi whose victory at the poll was declared yesterday by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in Warri, Delta State, polled wide margin PDP 20155 to defeat the LP who got 9491 votes and the APC garnered 8060.

With the result as announced by INEC in Warri both LP and APC were defeated as they both came distance second and third position respectively.

Ereyitomi is the Warri House of Reps Member Elect for the 10th Assembly.