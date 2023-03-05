Enugu polls: Group lauds INEC’s performance, demand more for guber election

By Chinedu Adonu

Coalition of Civil Society Organization, CSO’s in Enugu State at the weekend commended the Residents Electoral Commissioner of the State, Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu for conducting a credible an acceptable presidential and National Assembly election in the State.

The group also commended security agencies and electorates for their courage and determination to vote for a credible candidate, even when the election was delayed for 6 hours behind schedule in some places.

The group made this commendations during the election review meeting held at Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Secretariat, Rangers Avenue, Independence Layout Enugu.

Speaking briefly after the review with some media professionals, the convener of the Coalition in Enugu State, Comrade Onyebuchi Igboke, said that last Saturday’s election shows that democracy has returned to Enugu.

Comrade Igboke, urged Enugu REC, Dr Chukwu to ensure that the election remained free fair and credible no matter the level of inducement to compromise during the governorship election.

The group warned against the use multiple party agents by various political parties as such was against the electoral rules.

“We are here on the instances of last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly election.

“We saw the eagerness, trust, confidence and encouragement in the people of Enugu State who came out en-mass to exercise their legitimate franchise to vote and as well the outcome which shows that democracy has returned in Enugu State.

“We want to appreciate the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Resident Electoral Commission, REC, in Enugu State, for conducting a peaceful credible and acceptable election. We also want to appreciate the. security for providing adequate security and calling on them to do more.

“From the review meeting which involve the CSO’s and some meadia professional, as observers we observed some lapses and they have to be corrected to ensure free, fair and credible Governorship,” he said.

He disclosed that they would continue engaging the stakeholders, to include, candidates of all political party, security agencies to ensure peace and Democratic election in Enugu. He however said that the group would engage with all the Governorship candidate by Wednesday, 8th of March 2023 at NUJ Secretariat.

Also, speaking, Comrade Onyinye Mamah, commended the electorates for coming out en-mass to exercise their legitimate right, appealing that they should not be demoralized over the injustice done to Labour Party, LP, Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.