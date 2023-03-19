Home » News » Enugu guber: PDP, LP in early lead as INEC announces 8 LG result
2023 elections

March 19, 2023

Enugu guber: PDP, LP in early lead as INEC announces 8 LG result

By Chinedu Adonu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Labour Party, LP, are in a tight corner as Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, announced 8 Local Government Governorship results in Enugu.

Out of the eight LG results announced, PDP won 4 and LP won 4.

The results announced by the state collation officer, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe at INEC Enugu headquarter are as follow;

Uzo Uwani

APC. 1019
APGA 169
LP 5257
PDP 7299

Udi LGA

APC 1648
APGA 1724
LP. 10109
PDP 13633

Igboeze North

APC 541
APGA 250
LP 9955
PDP 8738

Oji River LGA

APC. 1060
APGA 246
LP. 7747
PDP. 7365

Ezeagu LGA

APC 963
APGA 300
LP 5949
PDP 7576

Aniri LGA

APC. 906
APGA 498
LP 3431
PDP 6520

Igbo-Etiti LGA

APC 939
APGA 1259
LP 11941
PDP 8959

Isi-Uzo LG

APC 231
APGA 42
LP 12518
PDP 6381

