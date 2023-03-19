Enugu guber: PDP, LP in early lead as INEC announces 8 LG result

By Chinedu Adonu
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Labour Party, LP, are in a tight corner as Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, announced 8 Local Government Governorship results in Enugu.
Out of the eight LG results announced, PDP won 4 and LP won 4.
The results announced by the state collation officer, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe at INEC Enugu headquarter are as follow;
Uzo Uwani
APC. 1019
APGA 169
LP 5257
PDP 7299
Udi LGA
APC 1648
APGA 1724
LP. 10109
PDP 13633
Igboeze North
APC 541
APGA 250
LP 9955
PDP 8738
Oji River LGA
APC. 1060
APGA 246
LP. 7747
PDP. 7365
Ezeagu LGA
APC 963
APGA 300
LP 5949
PDP 7576
Aniri LGA
APC. 906
APGA 498
LP 3431
PDP 6520
Igbo-Etiti LGA
APC 939
APGA 1259
LP 11941
PDP 8959
Isi-Uzo LG
APC 231
APGA 42
LP 12518
PDP 6381
