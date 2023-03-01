‘Ensure you create no cabal’, APC chieftain, Onoh congratulates Tinubu

.

Dr Josef Onoh, the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential campaign council in the southeast, has urged the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that he creates no cabal around his government, but to accommodate even those who did not support his aspiration.

In his congratulatory message to Tinubu, Onoh said it was now time to renew hope, build trust amongst Nigerians and the rest of the world; and extend an olive branch to Tinubu’s rivals such as the candidates of the Labour Party, Mr Obi and Atiku Of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Onoh said: “I congratulate the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, The Jagaban of Bourgu kingdom (The City boy), on his victory in the just concluded 2023 presidential election. Like a dream in solitude you had your dream to yourself, and in the company of like minds we agreed to dream in concert with you and today, it’s become a reality.

“It is now time to renew hope and build trust amongst Nigerians and the rest of the world. I believe in you, your vision, and your dream for a better Nigeria where the interest of the common Nigerian will be assured and their liberties protected.

“In the coming months, you will be sworn in as our president, my President and our only president, I urge you to remember our thorny road to Aso Rock, as I celebrate our success may I also take you back in time, a time of greatness, valor, achievements beyond human imagination but mostly a time the greatest politics was played in the world.

“Military commanders of ancient Rome were always escorted by an auriga a sort of chauffeur and was carefully selected from among trustworthy slaves only. They held a laurel crown, during Roman Triumphs, over the head of the military commander, standing at his back but continuously whispering in his ears ‘Memento Mori’ (remember you are mortal) to prevent the celebrated commander from losing his sense of proportion in the excesses of the celebrations.

“Today My President-elect I use this opportunity to say to you ‘Memento Mori’ (remember you are mortal). Don’t forget the pains and frustrations we suffered in the hands of a select cabal so I urge you, May your administration not create a cabal, may we not render to Nigerians the same elements, and policies and also appoint such characters in likeness of these same people and things we fought against, may we prove ourselves before Nigerians and may your administration give birth to a Nigeria we all have dreamt for where we, our children and grandchildren can grow old in peace.

“I thank all members of the presidential campaign council but most especially members of my Directorate of public affairs led by the H.M. Festus Keyamo SAN. (Delta force 1). In every way and manner, I can say we were not found wanting and we delivered our mandate.

“May I use this medium to deeply appreciate immensely our opponents and partners in progress, our brothers?

H. E, Peter Obi, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, H. E, Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the PDP and all other candidates. We will never take you all for granted, our country remains indebted to your positive contributions because without you our victory would never have been possible hence I dedicate this victory to all of our various presidential candidates with so much sincerity and respect.

“May I also appreciate in the most special way and with a deep sense of humility and respect, my fellow spokesmen and spokeswomen of our opponents, most especially Sen. Dino Melaye, Frank Shuaibu, both of the PDP, Barr. Kenneth Okonkwo of the Labour Party and all others. While reminding Nigerians not to take our various outbursts and onslaught against each other personally as it doesn’t reflect our opinions of each other outside politics. Politics as they say is only a game and we all played our part and have no permanent enemy either. Despite the outcome, you all have a special place in our historic victory, Nigeria’s politics and history shall be kind to you all.

“May I assure Nigerians that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu our President-Elect will deliver on his mandate, together and united we shall renew hope for our great nation?

“May I urge Nigerians especially the youths to be cautious with their choice of words, the politics have come and ended hence it is time to focus on the work at hand. Don’t let social media pressure compel you to make unsubstantiated claims, insults and derogatory remarks on the president-elect that you can’t back up with evidence as such callous mistakes and exuberance will definitely guarantee you jail time as drinking whisky and driving can be risky, hence guard your utterances and not abuse your freedom of speech with criminal claims you cannot prove and inciting statements that could fracture the peace of our nation.

“Finally I celebrate and thank all well-meaning Nigerians who supported us and who opposed us, your opposition brought out the best in us all. Though our support and belief in the mandate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu were said to be madness, I’m glad today that Nigerians and the rest of the world have seen there’s a method in our madness.”