Ensure adequate protection of BVAS data, APC charges INEC

.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has said it respects the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to postpone the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections from 11th March, 2023 to Saturday 18th March 2023, urging it to address all the hitches identified in the last elections.

It specifically asked the commission to ensure adequate protection of the data on its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS which the electoral umpire has promised to back up.

The postponement of the polls followed the ruling by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS used for the presidential election.

Party Spokesman, Felix Morka in a statement on Thursday said while noting its reassurance that data from the Presidential and National Assembly elections will be properly backed up on its cloud facilities, INEC should “do everything within its power to preserve and protect the integrity of the extracted data from BVAS as it has committed to do before court”.

“Further, we enjoin INEC to use the opportunity presented by the election postponement to address any gaps or hitches identified in the presidential election in order to avoid a reoccurrence in the March 18, election.

“Even as Presidential Candidates and their political parties explore and exercise their constitutional liberty to challenge or defend the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, we must remind ourselves of the overriding duty that we bear to eschew conduct and action capable of undermining the peace of our country or imperil the capacity of INEC to conduct the upcoming Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections.

“Our Candidate, now President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the overwhelming choice of Nigerians in the presidential election which was free, fair and in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act and INEC Guidelines for the 2023 General Elections”, the party stated.