Emulate Jonathan, congratulate Tinubu, N-Delta agitators urge Atiku, Obi

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa, YENAGOA

NIGER Delta agitators from the creeks of the Niger Delta region have advised the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi, to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan by congratulating President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This is just as they declared their support for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Saturday’s presidential election, noting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate is the right choice for the country.

The agitators, under the auspices of the Amagbein Peace Movement, a group founded by a dreaded militant leader, Gen. Amagbein Adaka Boro, marched on the streets of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, yesterday in solidarity with Asiwaju Tinubu.

Amagbein, who was represented by his trusted ally, Alhaji Harmony, asked the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi, to toe the path of former President Goodluck Jonathan by congratulating the President-elect.

Harmony said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must be commended for conducting one of the best elections in the nation’s history of democracy.

The leader of agitators and other members of the movement wore red berets and sang solidarity songs to show their support for the President-elect.

Addressing the gathering, Harmony said: “The victory of Asiwaju is the victory of all southerners who yearn for power shift. It would have been disadvantageous if power had moved to the North after eight years of northern reign. The Nigerian people have spoken through the ballot and the result is positive.

“As a law-abiding citizen and advocate of justice and equity, I once again congratulate the President-elect and urge all youths and leaders of the Niger Delta to support and throw their weight behind him. This is a victory for all seekers of justice.

“I advise our youths to desist from any form of violence and not to pay heed to those that would want to incite conflicts. The Amagbein Peace Movement would resist any attempt to cause chaos and lawlessness as a result of Asiwaju’s victory. Those nurturing such evil thoughts should jettison it.

“I call on the President-elect to place resolving the issues in the Niger Delta as first priority. Our people need development. We lack good health care, and good roads, and poverty reigns. It is my conviction that you have come with renewed hope. Don’t disappoint us.”