Elections went well despite challenges, NBA lauds INEC 

By Biodun Busari

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its good performance on the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25.

The NBA also said there were some loopholes that recorded in the elections, urging the electoral umpire to address them as Nigerians go to the polls for governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Yakubu Maikyau, the president of the NBA made this known on Saturday while speaking on Channels TV to review first leg of the 2023 elections.

“I will say that the elections went well. Those who came out were happy to express their franchise,” Maikyau said.

“There were challenges, definitely. There were some infractions, some of them actually constituted electoral offences but on the whole, I will score INEC as having performed maybe about 78, 80 percent in the delivery of these elections.

“That will be an A for every exam. Notwithstanding, all the things that happened which we are not ignoring.

“That is why we are admonishing and advising INEC and recommending to INEC that in those areas where we saw lapses in the election held on the 25th February 2023, deliberate efforts must be taken to make sure that those lapses did not occur again in the elections that are coming up on the 11th March because when these lapses happened, it impacted on the confidence of the public in the process.”