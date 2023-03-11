Elections: Benue govt reopens primary, secondary schools

Benue State governor, Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue state government has ordered all pre-primary, primary and secondary schools in the state to reopen for classes on Monday March 13, 2023.

It will be recalled that schools in the state were shut about two weeks ago by the State Government ahead of the generel elections.

The directive to have the schools reopened was conveyed in a statement issued weekend in Makurdi by the Permanent Secretary, Benue State Ministry of Education, Mr. Agbo Ochekpe for the Commissioner, Dr. Saawuan Tarnongu.

The directive also ordered that the schools observed next Friday March 17 as a work free day ahead of the Governorship and State Assembly elections holding on Saturday 18.

The statement read, “the Hon. Commissioner of Education, Dr. Saawuan Tarnongu has affirmed that the earlier amended school calendar still subsists for the schools below the Tertiary level. He hereby directs that all Pre-Primary, primary and Secondary schools reopen on the Monday March 13, 2023 to continue the academic calendar while all Tertiary Institutions in the State remain closed till after elections as directed by the Hon. Minister of Education, Mallam Mamud Adamu.

“He pleads that parents and guardians should release their children/wards back to school to prepare and complete the term while those in the final classes can settle down and get ready for their exams which are around the corner.

“Hon. Tarnongu directed that Friday March 17, 2023 is school/work free day for schools in preparatory for the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections while they resume Monday March 20, 2023 for regular shool activities.”