Electioneering: Avoid ethnic rivalry in Lagos — AA chairman

The Action Alliance (AA) in Lagos on Sunday urged politicians and their followers to avoid ethnic rivalry in the electioneering ahead of the forthcoming Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

Alhaji Nureni Ayinla-Oniru, the Lagos State Chairman of the party, made the appeal while speaking with Newsmen following some ethnic campaigns and tension between Yorubas and Igbos in the state ahead of the March 18 polls.

Ayinla-Oniru, who noted that nothing could be achieved in an atmosphere of hatred and bitterness among various ethnic nationalities resident in the state, stressed the need for all political gladiators not to ignite violence but tread with caution.

According to him, hate, fake news and profiling of some candidates by some politicians will not help anyone.

Ayinla-Oniru said: “Politicians should not heat up polity with ethnic bigotry. We should avoid anything that can result in ethnic crisis.

“If we don’t manage this trend ahead of the elections, it can cause mayhem that will affect the masses beyond imagination.

“When trouble comes, the children of those fanning hate and instigating violence will not be there.”

He said that Igbos and Hausas had been part of government in Lagos State and had their rights in the state.

Ayinla-Oniru said that the co-existence of indigenes and non indigenes in the state had been symbiotic.

The chairman described as political propaganda, the narrative that a particular ethnic nationality wanted to take over the state.

“It is a lie that some people will take over Lagos. We should not be deceived,” he added.

He said that AA had enticing welfare packages for the masses, urging the electorate to vote the party as against other major political parties.

He said that the party would tackle challenges in transportation, health, education, unemployment and transparency in governance, saying only AA had the interest of the masses at heart.

According to him, the residents of the state need to consider the AA Gubernatorial Candidate, Mr Tope Balogun, as best option for the topmost seat being a young man.

He said that the candidate was ready to use his IT expertise to make the state compete favourably in the committy of nations.

Noting that only one party has been ruling the state since 1999, Ayinla-Oniru said that there would not be any difference in the condition of the masses if given another term.

The chairman said that dominant political parties could not deliver the yearnings of the people because of godfatherism, except AA whose slogan is “Let the masses live”.

“We appeal to Lagos residents to be deep in their thinking before making choices in the forthcoming elections. Let the masses support us,” he added.