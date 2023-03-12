Election: UNICAL announces new resumption date

UNICAL-maingate

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has announced March 20 as new resumption date for academic activities following the postponement of the Gubernatorial and state House of Assembly elections.

In a release issued by the Registrar of the institution, Mr Gabriel Egbe, the new date for resumption of academic activities is now March 20th, as against the earlier date of March 14.

“In line with the Independent National Electoral Commission’s decision to shift the Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly election, the Vice Chancellor has approved the extension of the academic break embarked upon by members of the University of Calabar community.

“Accordingly, staff and students are now to return to the campus on March 20, 2023, when academic activities are expected to fully resume.

Staff on essential duties are, however, to continue to discharge their official duties as scheduled.

“Meanwhile, members of the expanded management are please enjoined to use this break period to put necessary machineries in place for fulll academic activities upon resumption.

“On behalf of the Vice Chancellor, I pray for a very peaceful and successful elections while advising all our staff who would be engaged as INEC adhoc staff, to remain good ambassadors of our prestigious university as they discharge such responsibilities,” he said. (NAN)