Election tribunal begins sitting in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The State and National Assembly Election petition Tribunal has commenced sitting in Umuahia, Abia state.

The chairman of the tribunal is Justice Salman Halima while other members include Justice Mohammed Aliyu and Bello Hassan who is serving as secretary.

The tribunal ruled on the motion exparte over the petition filed by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa vs the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,and 2 others.

Ohuabunwa who is the candidate of the PDP for the Abia North Senatorial election is contesting the declaration of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of the APC.

Ruling on the motion, the Tribunal granted leave for the petitioner to inspect all the electoral materials used by INEC during the conduct of the 25th February National Assembly Election for Abia North Senatorial Zone.

The tribunal also granted leave for same motion on the petition filed by Mr. Ugochukwu Adinigwe Nwoke vs INEC and Chief Chris Nkwonta over the result of the Ukwa East/Ukwa West federal constituency poll.

Leave was further granted in the petition filed by the APGA candidate for Aba North/ Aba South federal constituency,Chief Ifeanyi Ikwecheghi vs Emeka Nnamani of the Labour Party and 2 Others.