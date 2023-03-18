Election: Osinbajo casts vote, says process peaceful

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has described the ongoing governorship and State Assembly elections as very peaceful and pleasant such that people have been able to cast their votes without any problem.

Osinbajo stated this after voting at his polling unit 14, Egunrege Ward 1, Ikenne in Ikenne local government area of Ogun State.

The Vice President and his wife, Dolapo arrived the polling unit at around 10:31 and voted around 10:36