Election: Intersociety drags 4 govs, INEC to 31 foreign missions

By Ikechukwu Odu

The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, Intersociety, has dragged four sitting governors in Nigeria and top officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to 31 foreign missions including US and EU over alleged voter suppression and polls rigging.

Those indicted are Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna; Hope Uzodinma of Imo; and Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State; including the Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu; Festus Okoye; among others.

Intersociety, a human rights group, equally asked the 31 foreign missions to slam visa bans and other inter-country entry restrictions and equally block international engagements and recognitions on the listed public figures over their involvement in alleged electoral frauds during the February 25, Presidential and National Assembly elections in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Intersociety, Emeka Umeagbalasi, and other principal officers of the group, it requested the 31 foreign missions to repatriate the properties of the aforementioned names and that their wards to Nigeria.

The human rights group equally asked the foreign missions to: “Ensure that all members of their nuclear families living or holidaying or studying anywhere in the named respected countries and their assets and liabilities are speedily repatriated back to Nigeria and permanently embargoed from finding their way back to the respected countries.

” Particularly, Prof Mahmood Yakubu and Festus Okoye Esquire should be stripped of international forums and opportunities to speak emptily and noisily and stop from receiving undue international attentions and recognitions and permanently barred from traveling to any of the 31 respected Democratic countries named including their nuclear family members.

” Holistically review future funding and international democracy support funds to INEC and its rubberstamping CSOs including scholarships and sponsorship of their international visitations and exchange programs and speech deliveries.

“Downward review of funding of Election Day monitoring and upward review of supporting independent CSOs’ critical oversight on INEC especially during Continuous Voters’ Registration and Distribution of Permanent Voters’ Cards to discourage disenfranchisement and enhance enfranchisement

“Mount sufficient pressure and tying future democracy support funding to INEC on full digitalization of voting process or dualization of voting in the country or any part thereof to include electronic PVC and manual PVC voting; whereby registered voters can vote from their homes or choose to vote physically at polling units with their votes count.”