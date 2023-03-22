Election Fallout: Sule urges security agencies to remain vigilant

Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama

Governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has tasked security agencies in the state to remain vigilant, following the protest staged by people suspected to be members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after the declaration of the results of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sule gave the task during a security meeting to review events before, during, and after the 2023 general election, at the Government House, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

While commending the security agencies for demonstrating a high level of professionalism throughout the period of the election, the Governor however urged them to remain vigilant despite successfully dispersing the protesters who initially barricaded major roads in Lafia, the state capital.

According to the Governor, post-election issues have become part of the democratic process but they should not be allowed to degenerate into a situation whereby travellers passing through Nasarawa State are caused to suffer avoidable hardships.

“The situation that we also had of some suspected troublemakers around Obi, Keana, Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Areas, are areas that I believe we cannot fold our arms and let go.

“I don’t want us to start celebrating that everything is alright until everything, everywhere is calm. Some of these people may just withdraw temporarily because they have seen the enormous force detailed to curtail their activities. But once we relax, some of these people can go back and may cause havoc to innocent people of the state.

“It’s one of the reasons for convening this meeting. There are still rumours about spot attacks on certain individuals that they believe have not supported whatever cause they have. It’s important we discuss these issues and see how we can resolve them,” he stated.

Sule used the opportunity of the meeting to review issues of security in the state before, during, and after the election, following which he thanked the security agencies, particularly the Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Muhammed Baba, as well as the Emir of Lafia, HRH Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad (rtd), for their contributions and support towards ensuring peaceful conduct of the election.

“I want to sincerely thank you for your hard work, for your professionalism, for your approach to issues. Because periods such as this are tempting moments, but you remained committed, you remained dedicated to the cause of ensuring peace in Nasarawa State.

“I am aware of the establishment of the sleeper cell and recruitment of members of the terrorist group ISWAP by one Abba Ali at Mararaban Akunza. And again, I want to thank you for your quick response to ensure that both the group as well as the emergence of the suspected political thugs nicknamed as Macabees did not have any impact during the election.

“Nasarawa State is on the major highway linking the North to the South. Sometimes innocent travelers get caught up and become embarrassing to the state,” he stated.