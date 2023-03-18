Election: Borno Dep Gov, Kadafur casts vote

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Deputy Governor H.E, Umar Usman Kadafur performed his civic duty at 001 polling unit, Bulama Fori MBulamel, Zarawuyaku ward Biu Local Government at the ongoing governorship and house of Assembly elections.

In an interview with pressmen, the deputy governor noted that the atmosphere was calm and peaceful, and that the turnout of voters was quite impressive.

He urged the electorate across Biu, southern Borno senatorial district and the entire people of the state to continue to conduct themselves calmly and peacefully as they go on with the electoral process.