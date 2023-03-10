Egwu never endorsed APC guber candidate – PDP insists 

…PDP stakeholders are intact

By Peter Okutu

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Friday stressed that former Governor Sam Egwu and Senatorial candidate of the Party for Ebonyi North Senatorial zone in the 2023 general election never endorsed the candidacy of the All Progressive Congress, APC Governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, in Ebonyi State

Disclosing this a statement, Nwoba Chika Nwoba, Director of New Media, Ebonyi State’s PDP Gov’ship Campaign Council, stressed that “no first class stakeholder in the PDP, Ebonyi State has left the party, neither has any of them endorsed the APC governorship candidate.”

The statement read in part: “The rumour that the former Governor of Ebonyi State, Sen. Dr Sam Egwu has endorsed the APC governorship candidate in Ebonyi State is false. Dr Sam Egwu is in PDP and strongly in it. He hosted the PDP governorship candidate, Chief Ifeanyi Odii yesterday in his home at Umuebe.

“The APC governorship candidate paid him a courtesy call, begging him to support his ambition. He wished him well and told him that he’s in PDP and wouldn’t leave the party at a time he’s prepared to take back his stolen senatorial mandate.

“The APC elements have resorted to blackmail and cheap propaganda just to misinform the voting public. Dr Sam Egwu and other PDP stakeholders are intact in PDP and won’t support anyone else outside the PDP’s governorship candidate, Chief Ifeanyi Odii.”