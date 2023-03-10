Efe Mac Roc Talent targets upcoming artists

By Ezra Ukanwa

AS part of efforts to encourage grassroots talents, a music producer and entertainer, Efeoghene MacDonald, also known as, Efe Mac Roc, has embarked on massive tapping of talented individuals who are yet unknown to the world.

The computer scientist also revealed how the grassroot talent hunt was taken down to villages, in an effort to empower them.

Macdonald, who spoke with journalists in Abuja, said that the intervention has so far been taken to 10 states across the country, which includes: Uyo, Kaduna, Benue, Delta, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Lagos, among others.

He said: “We just go around looking out for amazing things around them and from there we give them a platform to showcase their talents. I have a platform where you can come and sing either other people’s song and the aim of it is you getting visibility and showcasing your talent to the world.

“Why I’m doing this is because nobody is even paying attention to the up and coming singers in the streets. Everybody wants to be identified with the big names up there, they are not really paying attention to those in the grassroots.

“So it’s what I have set up to do, give these guys hope and let them know that basically there is hope and there is a platform for them to come showcase their talents,” he said.

He added: “So far, so good there is a success story, we have a lot of talents getting signed and also some good recommendations. We have a lot of artists that go into major talent hunts and some of them get into the final stage and it is really a big boost.”