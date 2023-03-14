EDHA: LP denies alliance with Edo governor

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A leader of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo state, Dr Kingsley Okundaye has described the purported romance between the party and the state governor ahead of the House of assembly election in the state as an attempt to distract the “Obidients” movement from actualizing their goal of massive votes for the candidates of the party in Saturday election.

In a statement personally signed by him and made available to journalists, the LP bigwig said the PDP in Edo State is only doing everything possible to hide under the popularity of the party as the bride of the progressives.

He called on the electorates not to lose sight but “continue to identify with the Labour Party and cast their votes hundred per cent for the party because that will guarantee good governance in Edo state.’

Okundaye advised members of the party and outsiders “not to believe in any speculation as Labour is more focussed on winning many seats in the edo state house assembly in preparation for the big one which is the governorship election.”