Ebonyi NUJ recommends Umahi for Senate President

By Peter Okutu

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Ebonyi State Council has appealed to the President-elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and National Chairman of APC to consider supporting Governor David Nweze Umahi to emerge President of the 10th Senate.

The Union stated this in a letter it addressed to the President-elect and APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu at the end of their State Executive Council meeting in Abakaliki, Sunday.

In the letter endorsed by Chairman of the Council, Comrade Tony Nwizi and three others, the Union argued that with the massive infrastructural development of Ebonyi State under Engineer Umahi, he would lay the background for more robust reengineering of Nigeria as President of the next Senate.

The Union also emphasized that the choice of Umahi would go a long way to mitigate the reservations of Christians over the resultant Muslim-Muslim Presidency.

The letter read in part: “We have worked with His Excellency, Engineer Chief David Nweze Umahi for the past eight years and can eminently attest to the the kind of person he is.

“His election to the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria to represent the good people of Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone is a blessing to the Country.

“He is humane, disciplined, accountable and a champion of integrity in governance. His penchant for uncommon development and transformation are legendary.

“He will do the same for the Country with his strength of character, competence and commitment.”