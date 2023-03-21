Ebonyi Civil Service Commission, UBEC, not dissolved – Gov Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, has exempted the State Civil Service Commission and Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) from the Boards and Commissions that were dissolved in the state recently.

The exemption, as approved by the Governor, is contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Abakaliki on Tuesday by Kenneth Igwe, Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner.

“Consequently, members of Civil Service Commission and Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) are hereby directed to resume work with immediate effect,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Governor on Monday sacked all boards, Commissions and Development Centre Coordinators in the state.

The sack was with effect from Tuesday, March 21.