Don’t take Nigerian youths for granted this Saturday, I Go Dye writes INEC boss

Following allegations of irregularities, malpractices and shortcomings that were widely expressed by Nigerians over the last Presidential and House of Representatives elections organised by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigerian comedian, Francis Agoda aka Go Dye has directed a letter to the Chairman of the Commission, Mahmood Yakubu to salvage his reputation by conduction a free and fair election on Saturday, March 11, 2023 slated for Governorship and States House of Assemblies elections.

I Go Dye, who posted the letter on his Instagram page in the early hours of Wednesday and made a copy available to VANGUARD warns the INEC boss not to take the silence of Nigerian youths for weakness, saying the Governorship and States House of Assemblies elections are another litmus test for the Commission’s boss to salvage his reputation.

“Dont take Nigerian youths’ silence for weakness this March 11th Saturday elections. This is another litmus test for you, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to salvage your reputation and that of INEC,” he writes.

He continues, “The nation is bereaved with the series of claims and counterclaims of irregularities on the part of INEC in the just concluded presidential elections. This ugly scenario is not good for our democracy and for such an institution that was grossly funded with over 400 Billion Naira for the 2003 presidential election.

“INEC should not be found unprepared to deliver on their responsibilities. I admonish INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to do all within his capacity to step up their standard because Nigerians will not accept any more excuses from him and his Commission as we once again go to the polls in the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“We demand for free, fair and credible elections. If you know you are not ready for that, please resign. Don’t damage your name more. I urge Nigerians, most especially, the youths not to get discouraged but rather brace up and conquer all forms of negativity and ineptitude even though the institution concerned with the entire process may want to compromise to destroy their interest.

“So, I call on the youths to come out en masse and vote in the candidates of their choice because the process of nation-building starts when we develop a resilient attitude against all unforeseen circumstances.”

Going by his antecedents and recent activities, I Go Dye has gone beyond the craft of making people laugh alone but also deeply involved in a crusade for good leadership in Nigeria. This is not the first time he would be writing a letter to leaders of note on national issues, thus earning himself a toga of a social commentator.