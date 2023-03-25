Don’t give up on us, Super Eagles beg Nigerians

By Emmanuel Okogba

The senior national team, Super Eagles, want Nigerians to keep the faith despite an uninspiring outing in last night’s African Cup of Nations qualifier that saw them lose to lowly rated Guinea Bissau in Abuja.

Guinea Bissau’s Wild Dogs scored a 29th minute goal and held on for a historic win that shot them to the top of the group, and left coach Peseiro pointing accusing fingers at match officials.

The loss means that the team has not won any of their last four matches and risk finishing behind Guinea, which could affect their placement during the group stage draws, if they qualify.

A video shared on the social media pages of the team read: “Please don’t give up on us. We know you deserve more and we’re very much on course to make you happy. Final training before jetting out to Guinea Bissau. #SoarSuperEagles #AFCON2023Q”

The reverse fixture comes up on Monday at 5 PM at the Estádio 24 de Setembro.