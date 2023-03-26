Diya played frontline roles in the evolution, development of Ogun – Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with the government and people of Nigeria, as well as the military, friends, and associates of the Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya on the passing away of soldier-statesman.

He would have turned 79 next week (April 3).

Gen. Diya served as Chief of the General Staff (de facto Vice President of Nigeria) under the military from 1994 until his arrest for treason in 1997. He previously served as Chief of Defence Staff and was Military Governor .

Ogun State from January 1984 to August 1985 under the Buhari/Idiagbom military junta.

In a statement by Kunle Somorin, the governor’s spokesman, Prince Abiodun described the departed army General as a seasoned administrator, gentleman and officer whose contributions to the development of the security architecture of Nigeria would remain indelible, adding that others carried on where he left off and Ogun State would not forget Diya’s role in its history.

The governor recalled that the deceased apart from being a former de facto Number Two Citizen in the country was also a military governor in Ogun State.

“He was courageous and daring, quick-witted and patriotic. Gen. Diya played frontline roles in the evolution and development of the state and his activities in the military, in part led to the eventual return and enthronement of democracy in the country In 1999.

He called on the family members, friends, and associates of the departed leader who hailed from Odogbolu in the Ogun East Senatorial District of the State to take solace in the fact that the late soldier-statesman played the parts assigned to him by providence diligently, conscientiously and patriotically meritoriously.

While praying to Almighty God to grant the late Diya’s soul eternal rest, Gov. Abiodun also enjoined Nigerians to emulate the good virtues that he left behind.