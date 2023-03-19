Desmond Elliot wins Surulere constituency with over 10,000 votes

Desmond Elliot

Nollywood actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot has won the Surulere constituency 1 assembly seat in Lagos.

The governorship and assembly elections was conducted nationwide on Saturday (yesterday) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While the election is now at sorting and collation stages, however, some polling units that experience technological glitches were rescheduled till Sunday (today).

The Surulere constituency I seat was one of those keenly contested. The leading candidates are those of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of the Labour Party (LP).

After final collation of results, Elliot came tops with 17,877 votes while candidate of the Labour Party came second with 7,822 votes.